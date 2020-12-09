4 Ways the Cleveland Browns Can Still Get Better Before NFL Playoffs

0 of 4

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns will be a dangerous team come playoff time for a variety of reasons. Let that sink in.

Kevin Stefanski's first year as head coach in Cleveland couldn't be going any better. The Browns' Week 13 triumph over the Tennessee Titans gave them the third-best record in the AFC, a one-game lead over the Dolphins and Colts for the fifth seed and most importantly, legitimacy.

For the first time in 13 years, the Browns ensured they will have a winning season. A win this week would mark their best start in 51 years.

Stefanski has brought an identity, stability and a winning mentality to this franchise, and while most of its wins have come against teams with losing records, Sunday's victory showed it's capable of beating a playoff team.

The Titans not only lead the AFC South but went to the AFC Championship Game last year. As the playoff picture stands, the Browns would actually head back to Nashville for a Wild Card Round rematch.

There are a lot of positive takeaways from this Browns season. For an organization that has rarely been relevant outside of draft time, the fact that Cleveland is in the same sentence as "playoffs" is an accomplishment unto itself.

With a streaking quarterback and a duo of dynamic running backs playing behind an excellent offensive line, the Browns have the ability to make a run if they shore up a few things before Week 18.