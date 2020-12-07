Taysom Hill Shows Progression as Passer in Saints' Win vs. FalconsDecember 7, 2020
Taysom Hill Shows Progression as Passer in Saints' Win vs. Falcons
Taysom Hill helped the New Orleans Saints win two very different types of games in the last two weeks.
On Sunday, Hill flexed his muscles through the air by throwing a pair of touchdown passes in a 21-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
The performance came one week after Hill carried the Saints to a victory with his legs versus the Denver Broncos.
Hill still made contributions in the ground game, but he took a backseat behind Alvin Kamara.
Kamara is still searching for his first 100-yard performance of 2020, but he has increased his rushing-yard total in each of the last three weeks.
Few opponents have been able to match New Orleans' ground numbers because its front seven has been so dominant. The Saints once again held a foe under 100 rushing yards and limited the Falcons to a single touchdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Hill Shows Progression by Throwing 1st NFL Passing Touchdowns
Hill threw the first two touchdown passes of his four-year NFL career on Sunday.
The first scoring throw occurred on New Orleans' second drive of the game. He hit Tre'Quan Smith for a 15-yard score.
Hill followed that up with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jared Cook with just over a minute left in the first half.
Drew Brees' replacement showed some aerial progression in his first start against the Falcons in Week 11, but he only completed 18 passes.
Although he recorded one fewer yard on Sunday than he did two weeks ago, Hill's second performance against Atlanta was the more complete one since he completed 27 passes and recorded the pair of scores.
Hill also chipped in with 83 rushing yards, a season high total that was bolstered by a long run of 43 yards.
Even if Brees returns for the playoffs, Hill's success in the passing game could add a new wrinkle to the Saints offense.
In most offensive sets, defenses could hone in on Hill's rushing ability, but if the Saints put one or two passing plays in for him with Brees back in the lineup, they could catch future opponents off guard.
For now, Hill's improved passing skills should help the Saints work on earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. He can further that ability in Week 14 against the struggling Philadelphia Eagles before the Kansas City Chiefs come to the Superdome in Week 15.
Alvin Kamara Rounding into Playoff Form
No matter which player starts at quarterback in the playoffs, Kamara needs to be at his best for the Saints to advance to the Super Bowl.
Kamara recorded a season-high 88 rushing yards on Sunday. He had two previous 83-yard outings against the Carolina Panthers and Detroit Lions.
The 25-year-old averaged 5.9 yards per carry on his 15 ground touches. That was his highest average per carry since the October 25 win over the Panthers.
If he can inch closer to the century mark, or remain around the 80-yard threshold in the next four games, Kamara could be a difference-making menace versus any defense.
In 2019, Kamara prepared for the postseason with back-to-back two-touchdown performances.
He needs to increase his yardage totals compared to December 2019, but if he finishes with four touchdowns in four games again, he could be in great shape for the postseason.
Rush Defense Continues to Be a Strength
New Orleans' rushing defense turned in yet another strong performance.
The Saints have held nine of their 12 opponents under 100 rushing yards. They limited Atlanta's running back trio to 70 yards.
New Orleans smothered Atlanta's feature back, Todd Gurley, at the line of scrimmage. He finished with eight carries for 16 yards.
Ito Smith and Brian Hill both failed to reach the 50-yard mark as well. The three backs combined to average 3.3 yards per carry.
In two meetings with the Falcons, the Saints held their NFC South rival to 112 rushing yards. The Saints offense produced 207 ground yards on Sunday alone.
The Saints will get a few opportunities to test their rushing defense against high-quality backs in the coming weeks. They will take on Miles Sanders, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Dalvin Cook in three straight contests.
If they can hold each running back under triple digits, the Saints will have an even stronger rushing defense that could win them a few close games in January and February.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.
Statistics obtained from ESPN.com and Pro Football Reference.