Taysom Hill Shows Progression as Passer in Saints' Win vs. Falcons

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Taysom Hill helped the New Orleans Saints win two very different types of games in the last two weeks.

On Sunday, Hill flexed his muscles through the air by throwing a pair of touchdown passes in a 21-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The performance came one week after Hill carried the Saints to a victory with his legs versus the Denver Broncos.

Hill still made contributions in the ground game, but he took a backseat behind Alvin Kamara.

Kamara is still searching for his first 100-yard performance of 2020, but he has increased his rushing-yard total in each of the last three weeks.

Few opponents have been able to match New Orleans' ground numbers because its front seven has been so dominant. The Saints once again held a foe under 100 rushing yards and limited the Falcons to a single touchdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.