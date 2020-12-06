Rockets Media Day 2020: John Wall, Stephen Silas and Top Interviews, Videos

Rockets Media Day 2020: John Wall, Stephen Silas and Top Interviews, VideosDecember 6, 2020
The Houston Rockets held their first practice Sunday, and new point guard John Wall appeared in front of the media for the first time as a member of the organization.
But the story was about who was missing—James Harden. The Rockets superstar reportedly attended Lil Baby's birthday party in Atlanta on Thursday and hadn't cleared COVID-19 protocols in time to practice Sunday:
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
As @NYTSports first reported, Harden was not in Houston on Thursday ... attending what @TMZ_Sports subsequently reported was a birthday bash in Atlanta for the rapper Lil' Baby Harden had been filmed in multiple workouts at the University of Houston before leaving for Atlanta
Suffice to say, that was a talking point, given that prior reports have indicated that Harden wants to be traded to the Brooklyn Nets.
And then there was this:
But there was more to talk about in Houston on Sunday beyond the Harden-sized elephant in the room.
Wall touched on a number of topics, from joining a new team after a decade with the Washington Wizards to his health status heading into the year and new head coach Stephen Silas:
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
I asked John Wall about improving as a three-level scorer after his injuries: "I'm able to do certain things that I wasn't able to do before when I was injured and playing through certain things. So that's when I felt like my game was going to evolve because I'm finally healthy."
The health and form of Wall this year, after missing all of last season with a ruptured Achilles, will be a huge storyline for the Rockets. If Wall regains the explosiveness and burst he had during his prime years, the Rockets could be a major threat (and perhaps more appealing to Harden long-term).
If that burst is gone or diminished, however, Houston could struggle this season and Harden's reported desire to leave may only grow stronger.
Another new face in Houston, free-agent signing Christian Wood, sounded excited to play with Wall this season:
And you know DeMarcus Cousins is excited to be reunited with his former Kentucky teammate:
As for Silas, the new coach told reporters that the team was focusing heavily on the defensive side of the game heading into the new season and added that Wall spent a lot of time breaking down what he's looking for on screens with Wood and Cousins.
But everything in Houston revolves around Harden. That was readily apparent Sunday.
