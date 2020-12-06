Rockets Media Day 2020: John Wall, Stephen Silas and Top Interviews, Videos

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets held their first practice Sunday, and new point guard John Wall appeared in front of the media for the first time as a member of the organization.

But the story was about who was missing—James Harden. The Rockets superstar reportedly attended Lil Baby's birthday party in Atlanta on Thursday and hadn't cleared COVID-19 protocols in time to practice Sunday:

Suffice to say, that was a talking point, given that prior reports have indicated that Harden wants to be traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

And then there was this:

But there was more to talk about in Houston on Sunday beyond the Harden-sized elephant in the room.

Wall touched on a number of topics, from joining a new team after a decade with the Washington Wizards to his health status heading into the year and new head coach Stephen Silas:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The health and form of Wall this year, after missing all of last season with a ruptured Achilles, will be a huge storyline for the Rockets. If Wall regains the explosiveness and burst he had during his prime years, the Rockets could be a major threat (and perhaps more appealing to Harden long-term).

If that burst is gone or diminished, however, Houston could struggle this season and Harden's reported desire to leave may only grow stronger.

Another new face in Houston, free-agent signing Christian Wood, sounded excited to play with Wall this season:

And you know DeMarcus Cousins is excited to be reunited with his former Kentucky teammate:

As for Silas, the new coach told reporters that the team was focusing heavily on the defensive side of the game heading into the new season and added that Wall spent a lot of time breaking down what he's looking for on screens with Wood and Cousins.

But everything in Houston revolves around Harden. That was readily apparent Sunday.