College Football Playoff Projections: Week 15 Rankings and Bowl Forecast

Morry Gash/Associated Press

As we enter the home stretch of the 2020 college football season, we have yet another week in which next to nothing changed atop the College Football Playoff Top 25.

No team ranked in last week's Top 12 suffered a loss, and the majority of them didn't even face a challenge. Auburn pushed Texas A&M for three quarters, but the Aggies eventually won by double figures. Clemson was also in some danger late into the third quarter of its game at Virginia Tech, but the Tigers destroyed the Hokies over the final 20 minutes of a 45-10 win.

As a result, our New Year's Six bowls projections are identical to one week ago.

There was carnage in the back half of the rankings, though. Highlighted by Coastal Carolina's win over then-No. 13 BYU, six ranked teams bit the dust.

The Chanticleers moved up a bit as a result of that victory, but is it enough for them to play in a marquee bowl?

Are Iowa and North Carolina—at Nos. 16 and 17, respectively—suddenly in the hunt for a New Year's Six bowl, as well?

And is it too late for undefeated No. 15 USC to crash the playoff party?

Our guesses at answers to those questions are, in order: not yet, maybe if they win their big games this week and probably not. But there's plenty still up in the air even though time is running out.

One more note before we dive in: While there is no wins requirement for bowl eligibility this year, I've instituted a personal rule that teams with a winning percentage below .300 will not be included. The exception to that rule is 2-6 Tennessee, but the Volunteers have a game remaining against winless Vanderbilt that will presumably get them to at least a .300 winning percentage.

Bowls are broken into six tiers in ascending order of magnitude.