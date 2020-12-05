Patriots' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 13

0 of 7

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Despite one of the most up-and-down seasons in the Bill Belichick era and speculation that the New England Patriots might be in tank mode this season, the playoffs still remains a possibility as the season enters Week 13.

That slim hope was kept alive with a surprise 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The win makes the Pats winners in three of their last four games and a surprising element in the AFC wildcard race. They are lurking in the 10th spot now teetering between the brink of contention and looking forward to the draft.

To move into more firm territory, they will need to pick up a win over the Chargers on Sunday. According to the New York Times' playoff projection tool, the Pats took their playoff chances from six percent to 13 with their win last week. A win over Los Angeles would boost those odds to around 20 percent.

The Pats aren't likely to make an improbable run to the postseason on their own, though. They're going to need some help to keep hope alive.

As Patriots fans prepare to watch their late afternoon game, there are some other games across the league they should be keeping an eye on. Here's a look at what the Patriots will need to happen to optimize those playoff chances.