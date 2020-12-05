Patriots' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 13

Patriots' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 13December 5, 2020
Despite one of the most up-and-down seasons in the Bill Belichick era and speculation that the New England Patriots might be in tank mode this season, the playoffs still remains a possibility as the season enters Week 13.
That slim hope was kept alive with a surprise 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The win makes the Pats winners in three of their last four games and a surprising element in the AFC wildcard race. They are lurking in the 10th spot now teetering between the brink of contention and looking forward to the draft.
To move into more firm territory, they will need to pick up a win over the Chargers on Sunday. According to the New York Times' playoff projection tool, the Pats took their playoff chances from six percent to 13 with their win last week. A win over Los Angeles would boost those odds to around 20 percent.
The Pats aren't likely to make an improbable run to the postseason on their own, though. They're going to need some help to keep hope alive.
As Patriots fans prepare to watch their late afternoon game, there are some other games across the league they should be keeping an eye on. Here's a look at what the Patriots will need to happen to optimize those playoff chances.
The AFC Playoff Picture
Before diving into the games, it's worth noting the general state of the AFC playoff race. The Kansas City Chiefs (10-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (11-0) are engaged in a battle for the top seed.
The Tennessee Titans (8-3) and Indianapolis Colts (7-4) are just one game apart in the AFC South race. The Colts currently serve as the cut line for entrance into the playoffs with the seven-seed.
The Bills (8-3) hold a one-game lead over the Dolphins (7-4) in the AFC East. The Patriots (5-6) find themselves three games behind the Bills and two behind the Dolphins. With a chance to make up a game apiece on both of them in head-to-head matchups, the AFC East title is likely out of reach, but a wildcard spot is not out of the question.
Other wildcard contenders ahead of New England for the final two spots are the Ravens and Raiders at 6-5. With that in mind, this is what needs to happen to make their path to the wildcard a little more reasonable.
Cowboys at Ravens
A Patriots win and a Ravens loss would put New England over Baltimore as the Patriots have a head-to-head win.
While the Cowboys have been miserable for most of the season, they've been an unpredictable team of late. They played undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers surprisingly close and beat the red-hot Minnesota Vikings going into a Thanksgiving game that would have put them in control of the NFC East.
They proceeded to get trounced by 41-16 by the Washington Football Team.
The team gets plenty of rest and preparation time for Baltimore. Because the Ravens game against the Steelers was moved twice until it was finally played on Wednesday afternoon, this game won't be played until Tuesday night, which means the Ravens will play six days after playing the Steelers, while the Cowboys have had nearly two weeks off.
Lamar Jackson's status for the game is still up in the air after the quarterback was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Ravens were forced to start Robert Griffin III, and Trace McSorley also saw time as the team attempted to win a crucial game without the 2019 league MVP.
Rooting interest: Cowboys
Colts at Texans
The Colts currently occupy the final wild-card spot the Patriots should have in their sights, so any loss for them at this point helps the Colts. If it comes against the 4-7 Texans, who are basically already eliminated, that would be even better.
There's reason to believe this one could happen for the Pats, too. The Texans have strung together some good games with interim coach Romeo Crennel on the sideline. They have won three-of-their last four games, and Deshaun Watson hasn't turned the ball over in that stretch.
Meanwhile, Indianapolis is coming off a disappointing loss to the Titans in which they surrendered the AFC South lead and were manhandled by Derrick Henry. The Texans don't have anything remotely resembling that kind of rushing attack, but they are coming off a 41-point game against the Lions on Thanksgiving.
If Indy drops this game, it could spell doom for their playoff chances. The schedule isn't favorable as they have the Raiders (who are also in the hunt) and the Texans again before going to Pittsburgh. They finish with the Jets, but this game is pivotal.
Rooting interest: Texans
Bengals at Dolphins
This is one of the more dicey games on the slate for the Patriots. The Bengals weren't good with Joe Burrow. Now they are without their rookie quarterback and relying on Brandon Allen to take over passing duties.
In his first start in Burrow's stead, he completed 17-of-29 passes for 136 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Bengals went to 2-8-1 on the year with a 19-17 loss to the New York Giants.
Still, the Bengals aren't looking to tank for a quarterback. They have several young guys on the roster who are trying to prove themselves, so they should fight to win. The Dolphins lost to the Broncos two weeks ago, so they aren't impervious to laying an egg against an inferior opponent.
This one is a long shot, but it will be a boon for the Pats' playoff hopes if the Bengals pull the upset.
Rooting interest: Bengals
Raiders at Jets
This is even worse news than needing the Bengals to win. The Jets are the worst team in football, and it isn't particularly close. Head coach Adam Gase is the perfect candidate to make sure they get the first pick but not the guy you want to rest any playoff hopes on.
A Jets miracle would help the Pats pull even with the Raiders by record. New England hold the tiebreaker over Las Vegas by virtue of the Patriots' 36-20 win over Jon Gruden's team in Week 3.
The only glimmer of hope here is that the Raiders were boat-raced by the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are bad this season, but at least they have a ton of offensive weapons. The same can't be said for the Jets.
Rooting interest: Jets
Browns at Titans
The Titans and Browns game will mean a lot to the AFC playoff picture. The Titans' big win over the Colts last week put them in the driver's seat for the AFC South title, while the Browns eked by the Jacksonville Jaguars and took a one-game lead over the Dolphins and Colts for the fifth-seed.
The Browns aren't likely to catch the undefeated Steelers for the AFC North title, so that keeps them in the wildcard race. The Titans—on the other hand—are in a great position to win their division.
That makes them the preferred winner as far as the Patriots' hopes are concerned. The Titans still have the Lions, Jaguars and Texans on the schedule, with a game against Green Bay representing their toughest test left.
Cleveland has two winnable games in the Giants and Jets, but they also have the Ravens and Steelers left on the docket.
Rooting interest: Titans
Bills at 49ers
With a three-game lead in the AFC East race, it isn't likely that the Patriots can catch Buffalo for the division title, but it is worth noting the Bills schedule over the next few weeks is no cakewalk.
The 49ers just beat the Los Angeles Rams, which revived their playoff hopes. They also got Deebo Samuel, Richard Sherman and Raheem Mostert back in the lineup, so they should be expected to give the Bills all they can handle.
Then Josh Allen and Co. get the Steelers, who remain the best defense in the league. After that, it's a trip to Denver, but the Patriots will get an opportunity to make up a game in the head-to-head challenge.
The Patriots' easiest path to the playoffs is by getting the wildcard spot over the Dolphins and other contenders, but it can't be discounted that Buffalo is going to need to play at a high level over the next few weeks to maintain their lead.
Rooting interest: 49ers