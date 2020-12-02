    Wizards' Updated Roster, Starting Lineup After Russell Westbrook Trade

    Blake Schuster December 3, 2020

    Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook (0) dribbles the ball against Washington Wizards guard Isaac Bonga, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Washington. The Rockets won 159-158. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    The Washington Wizards will look significantly different the next time they take the floor following the club's acquisition of point guard Russell Westbrook from the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

    The Wizards traded guard John Wall and a future first-round pick to Houston for Westbrook, giving Washington an all-around threat in the backcourt to pair with shooting guard Bradley Beal.

    Here's how the lineup looks following the trade.

         

    Washington Wizards Lineup

    • PG: Russell Westbrook, Ish Smith
    • SG Bradley Beal, Jerome Robinson
    • SF: Davis Bertans, Troy Brown Jr.
    • PF: Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija
    • C: Thomas Bryant, Robin Lopez

         

    The big X-factor in the Wizards' lineup—and what could separate them from pushing for a bottom playoff seed to making a run in the Southeast Division—is Deni Avdija's development.

    Washington drafted the Israeli star with the No. 9 overall pick in last month's draft, and he's expected to become one of the franchise's most versatile players. As of now, he's still listed behind last year's No. 9 pick, Rui Hachimura.

    The forward from Gonzaga averaged 13.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists as a rookie in D.C. while shooting 46.6 percent from the floor. While his three-point shooting needs some work (28.7 percent), he'll likely get the benefit of the doubt to begin the year as Avdija transitions to the North American game.

    Still, this is a team built around Beal and Westbrook, and it's likely to go as far as the duo can carry it.

