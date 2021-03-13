    Wizards' Bradley Beal Won't Play vs. Bucks Due to Minor Knee Injury

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 13, 2021

    FILE - In this March 8, 2020, file photo, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal drives during an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in Washington. The Wizards wonâ€™t have Beal, John Wall or Davis Bertans when the NBA returns amid the coronavirus pandemic. When the league stopped play in March because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Wizards were 24-40 and ninth in the Eastern Conference. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal is out of the lineup for at least one game due to a knee injury. 

    The Wizards announced their All-Star guard is dealing with left knee soreness and won't play on Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks

    Washington put its hopes on Beal and Russell Westbrook, who was acquired from the Houston Rockets in December, to get the team back into playoff contention. 

    Their results have been lackluster thus far, with Washington off to a 14-22 start. Beal is still scoring at a high rate (32.1 points per game), but he's shooting a career-low 32.9 percent from three-point range with little help around him.

    Beal has been reliably healthy over the past three seasons. He started all 82 games for the Wizards in 2017-18 and 2018-19. The two-time All-Star did miss 15 games last season, but eight of those came during the NBA season restart when he opted out of playing in Orlando, Florida.

    Until Beal is able to return, look for Jerome Robinson to step in as the primary shooting guard next to Westbrook in the backcourt.

