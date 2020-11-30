Mets Rumors: George Springer Is a 'Top Target' for NY in 2020 Free Agency

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The New York Mets have eyes for George Springer.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets "continue to pursue free agent outfielder Springer despite reported heavy interest from the Toronto Blue Jays, according to industry sources. Springer is one of the Mets' top targets this offseason, if not the top target, and remains heavily in the mix."

Springer, 31, is a three-time All-Star and was both a champion and the World Series MVP for the Houston Astros in 2017. He's also one of the best postseason hitters of his generation, with 19 homers and 38 RBI in 63 career playoff games.

He hit .265 with 14 homers and 32 RBI in 51 games last season, and now he hits free agency as one of the top names available.

He'd fill a huge gap in New York, with the Mets needing to upgrade in center field. The Mets also have huge needs at catcher and starting pitcher, however, arguably each a bigger need than the outfield given that the team could continue to play Brandon Nimmo in center.

As for those other positions, Martino noted that "sources outside the organization see the Mets' interest in free agent catcher James McCann as potentially serious. At the moment, the Mets are after McCann more than J.T. Realmuto."

As for the top starting pitcher available, "free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer is also on the Mets' radar, although there are mixed indications in the industry regarding how serious the mutual interest is."

It's a big offseason for the Mets, who finished fourth in the NL East last year and are now under the guidance of a new owner (Steve Cohen) and a new team president (Sandy Alderson). It wouldn't be surprising if Cohen and Alderson looked to make a splash in their first offseason at the helm.