Blockbuster NBA Trades We Want While Waiting out James Harden and the Rockets

The Deal: Gary Harris, PJ Dozier, Michael Porter Jr., a 2021 first-round pick and a 2024 first-round pick (top-five protected) for Bradley Beal

Right now, the Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets are both posturing as though there's no chance they'd trade the players who would be the centerpieces of this deal.

In June, Stadium's Jeff Goodman reported the "...Wizards have no intention of dealing Beal." In November, general manager Tommy Sheppard backed that up.

"Brad absolutely has been committed to us," Sheppard told 106.7 The Fan. "Last summer, he signed an extension with us. I think we're absolutely committed to him."

Denver, meanwhile, has a young player who should at least make the Wizards think twice about that stance. The Nuggets, though, might not even offer him.

"From Denver's perspective, trading for Beal means including rookie Michael Porter Jr.," the Denver Post's Mike Singer wrote in October. "That's a non-starter for the Nuggets, who are highly unlikely to part with Porter unless they get a superstar in return, according to a league source."

Things can change quickly in the NBA. Quotes and reports like those above often wind up being smokescreens. And if Denver truly doesn't consider Beal a superstar, its definition might shift between now and the trade deadline.

Beal is a 27-year-old wing coming off a season in which he averaged 30.5 points, 6.1 assists and 3.0 threes. In a winning environment, it's hard to imagine those numbers representing anything other than a superstar.

And that's exactly the kind of environment he'd enjoy with the Nuggets.

Beal could still create plenty of his own offense on that team, but he'd also have the luxury of many more open looks than he's used to, courtesy of Nikola Jokic, the best passing big of all time.

With Jamal Murray as his backcourt counterpart, opposing teams wouldn't be able to focus as much perimeter defense on him, either.

Defense has been a question mark for Beal in recent years, but those three would form the foundation of a nightmarishly good offense.

The increase in star power might be exactly what Denver needs to squeeze into that next tier of contention. The deal would be costly, though. No question about that.

As a rookie, the 6'10" MPJ averaged 21.0 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.5 threes, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per 75 possessions, with a true shooting percentage 5.2 points above the league average.

At 22 years old, there's still plenty of time for Porter to develop. Denver's third star may already be there. Swapping him for Beal speeds up the timeline, but it's not a no-brainer.

It isn't for Washington, either.

Sure, Porter has loads of potential, but that isn't always realized. And Porter's history of back problems could come back to haunt him.

But if the Wizards were looking for the kind of player who might make sense in a Beal trade, Porter could be it.

Down the line, a switchy, rangy front line that includes MPJ, Rui Hachimura and Davis Bertans would be difficult to defend. And if you're going to give up a face-of-the-franchise-level talent, you probably want a prospect back with that kind of potential.

As for Gary Harris, he's mostly in the deal to make the money work. After a promising 2017-18, his numbers have tailed off over the last two seasons, and his contract expires in 2022. That opens up some flexibility for Washington.

PJ Dozier, a 6'6" playmaker, gives the Wizards another intriguing young(ish) prospect. And multiple firsts just may be the cost of acquiring big names right now, as evidenced by the monster haul the New Orleans Pelicans received for Jrue Holiday.