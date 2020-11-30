Padres' Tommy Pham Reportedly Suing Strip Club Where He Was Stabbed in October

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham is reportedly suing the Pacers Showgirls International strip club after he was stabbed in the establishment's parking lot Oct. 11, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report, Pham was attempting to get to his car to leave after a fight had broken out in the parking lot. As he did, people in the fight confronted him, and when he moved one of them out of his way, he was stabbed. Pham is suing the establishment, saying its employees "escalated the risk by participating in the fight and antagonizing."

Pham said he had been "trapped inside the business" initially due to the fight and that nobody who worked there called the police, but eventually, he tried to reach the valet to get to his car once it was clear to him the fight wasn't subsiding.

He said once he did, he was stabbed "without any provocation" and suffered "catastrophic injuries" that he will argue in court have damaged his "earning capacity as an elite professional baseball player."

He is both suing the establishment, its employees and security team for negligence and negligent hiring and supervision, seeking damages, and suing the people in the fight for battery.

Police said Pham's wound from the stabbing was 12 inches long and five inches wide, leaving his shirt drenched in blood.

Pham, 32, appeared in 31 games for the Padres last season, hitting .211 with three homers and 11 RBI.