Bowl Predictions 2020: CFP Projections Heading into Week 14

0 of 3

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

The second College Football Playoff ranking is not expected to change at all at the top.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Clemson Tigers won in convincing fashion on Friday and Saturday to reinforce their positions.

Alabama appears to be the front-runner to land the No. 1 overall seed, which would likely come with a berth in the Sugar Bowl on January 1.

Nick Saban's side still has to beat the Florida Gators in the SEC Championship Game, but the Tide should be more than prepared for that showdown.

Notre Dame and Clemson are on a collision course for the ACC Championship Game. The winner should qualify for the playoff, and if Clemson wins the rematch, both teams could advance to the national semifinals.

The Ohio State Buckeyes should remain at No. 4 after cancelling their Week 13 matchup with the Illinois Fighting Illini.

If Ohio State misses another contest, it would not be eligible for the Big Ten Championship Game, but it may still land in the playoff.

The Big Ten's case to put a team other than Ohio State in the playoff fell apart on Saturday when the Northwestern Wildcats suffered their first loss.