3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 12 Win

1 of 3

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Saleh produced one of his best game plans of the season one day after the Detroit Lions head-coaching job opened up.

The 49ers defensive coordinator is a Michigan native and should be one of the many names the Lions and other teams with coaching vacancies target in the offseason.

Saleh's defense held Goff under 200 passing yards and limited the big-play potential of Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp, who torched the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense for 100-yard performances Monday night.

Sunday marked the seventh time in which the 49ers held an opposing quarterback beneath the 200-yard mark. The Niners have also limited six foes to under 350 total yards.

San Francisco held the Los Angeles offense without a touchdown until the start of the fourth quarter, and it allowed two drives past the 40-yard-line in the opening half, one of which ended in a forced fumble. If the 49ers defense plays like it did Sunday for the rest of the season, they have a chance to spring some upsets over the Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

A Week 16 win over Arizona, combined with some losses elsewhere, may be enough to nudge the 49ers into a wild-card position. They are in 10th place after Sunday, but they are just one game back of the seventh-place Cardinals.