Obi Toppin Rumors: Cavaliers 'Weren't Sold' on Forward's Defense Ahead of Draft

Stew Milne/Associated Press

Obi Toppin is a member of the New York Knicks in part because the Cleveland Cavaliers did not like what they saw on the defensive end.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, "the Cavaliers weren't sold on Toppin's defensive prowess at No. 5" on draft day. As a result, he slipped to the Knicks at No. 8.

It makes sense from Cleveland's perspective that it was concerned about defense. It finished the 2019-20 campaign last in the league in defensive rating, per NBA.com, and looked to bolster its ability on that side of the ball with Auburn's Isaac Okoro.

There is plenty to like about Toppin, but defense is a concern as he heads to the next level.

He is 6'9" and 220 pounds, which isn't exactly the optimal size to play center in small-ball lineups. He also doesn't appear to have the quickness to guard some of the athletic forwards he will face in the NBA, making his fit on the defensive side less than ideal.

Toppin at least brings quite the offensive arsenal to the table.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He won the Naismith College Player of the Year at Dayton in 2019-20 behind 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting a blistering 63.3 percent from the floor. He can finish at the rim, shoot over smaller defenders and take over extended stretches as an elite scorer.

The Knicks haven't made the playoffs since the 2012-13 campaign but at least have some building blocks in Toppin, RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson.

Cleveland didn't want to take a chance on Toppin because of his defense, which may work out well for the Knicks if that trio lives up to expectations.