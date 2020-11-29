Report: Glenn Robinson III Agrees to Kings Contract Amid Lakers, Clippers Rumors

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Veteran wing Glenn Robinson III is signing a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, according to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

Anderson reported on Saturday that the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz also had interest in Robinson.

Robinson, 26, had an up-and-down 2019-20 season. He played well for the Golden State Warriors to open the season, starting 48 games and averaging 12.9 points while shooting 40 percent from three. That made him a target on the trade market and the Philadelphia 76ers bit, acquiring him and Alec Burks to fuel a potential playoff run.

But Robinson struggled in Philly, averaging just 7.7 points in 14 games while slumping from three-point range (33.3 percent). Whereas he was a starter in Golden State, he came off the bench for the Sixers and never seemed to find a rhythm in the rotation. Injuries kept him out of the majority of action in the Orlando bubble.

At his best, Robinson is a solid if unspectacular player in the 3-and-D mold on the wing. He's a career 37.3 percent shooter from three, and he'll help fill a need for a Sacramento team that lost Bogdan Bogdanovic to restricted free agency this offseason.

Sacramento has minutes available at the wing behind Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield. Some of those minutes will undoubtedly go to first-round pick and combo guard Tyrese Haliburton. But Robinson will have the opportunity to carve out a nice role in Sacramento's rotation.