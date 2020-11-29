    Cam Heyward: Steelers to 'Keep Rolling With' Schedule Changes Due to COVID-19

    Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) rushes the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    The Pittsburgh Steelers endured yet another schedule change when their game against the Baltimore Ravens—originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night—was pushed back a second time to Tuesday amid the Ravens' COVID-19 outbreak.

    But Steelers captain Cameron Heyward is imploring his team to look past the chaos and just play its game (h/t Brooke Pryor of ESPN): 

    "This is just a chapter in our book. This is something we will be able to write down in the future and hopefully it is along with a Super Bowl, but for this group, we just keep rolling with it. We understand that every team is going through something like this. Not to this extent, but we have to be ready for any situation. I think Coach [Mike Tomlin] has laid out the plan. It's up for us to follow it and it's up for us to bounce back with it."

    ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported that the outbreak in Baltimore has caused 22 players to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including seven Pro Bowlers, and has resulted in seven consecutive days of positive tests for the virus. 

    The Steelers practiced Sunday for the first time in three days, during which they moved four players to the reserve/COVID-19 list, including running back James Conner. According to Pryor, Tomlin noted that there were no new positive cases within the Steelers organization as of Sunday. 

    Pittsburgh was also affected by COVID-19 earlier in the season, when their Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans was pushed to Week 7 as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak among the Titans. The schedule change resulted in an earlier bye week for the Steelers, who were supposed to sit out Week 8 but rescheduled a Week 7 contest against the Ravens to Week 8 to accommodate Tennessee's reshuffling. 

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the league is investigating both the Ravens and the Denver Broncos, who were without any of their quarterbacks Sunday versus New Orleans as a result of COVID-19 contract tracing, for violation of protocols. 

