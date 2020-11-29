    Derek Mason Fired as Vanderbilt Head Coach; Todd Fitch Named as Interim

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2020
    Alerted 20m ago in the B/R App

    Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason walks on the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee confirmed the school has fired head football coach Derek Mason.  

    "On behalf of the entire Vanderbilt community, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Coach Mason for his many years of dedication and service leading our football program," Lee said.

    Mason later issued a statement on his exit via a post on his Twitter account:

    The Commodores fell to 0-8 in 2020 following a 41-0 loss to Missouri on Saturday. Offensive coordinator Todd Fitch will take over as the interim head coach Saturday against Georgia and until a full-time successor is found.

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Derek Mason fired

      Derek Mason fired
      Vanderbilt Football logo
      Vanderbilt Football

      Derek Mason fired

      Anchor Of Gold
      via Anchor Of Gold

      With team 0-8, Vanderbilt fires head coach Derek Mason

      With team 0-8, Vanderbilt fires head coach Derek Mason
      Vanderbilt Football logo
      Vanderbilt Football

      With team 0-8, Vanderbilt fires head coach Derek Mason

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Vanderbilt fires Derek Mason as football coach after seven losing seasons

      Vanderbilt fires Derek Mason as football coach after seven losing seasons
      Vanderbilt Football logo
      Vanderbilt Football

      Vanderbilt fires Derek Mason as football coach after seven losing seasons

      USA TODAY
      via USA TODAY

      BREAKING: Vanderbilt fires head football coach Derek Mason, Todd Fitch to serve as interim head coach

      BREAKING: Vanderbilt fires head football coach Derek Mason, Todd Fitch to serve as interim head coach
      Vanderbilt Football logo
      Vanderbilt Football

      BREAKING: Vanderbilt fires head football coach Derek Mason, Todd Fitch to serve as interim head coach

      Simon Gibbs
      via The Vanderbilt Hustler