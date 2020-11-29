Derek Mason Fired as Vanderbilt Head Coach; Todd Fitch Named as Interim

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee confirmed the school has fired head football coach Derek Mason.

"On behalf of the entire Vanderbilt community, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Coach Mason for his many years of dedication and service leading our football program," Lee said.

Mason later issued a statement on his exit via a post on his Twitter account:

The Commodores fell to 0-8 in 2020 following a 41-0 loss to Missouri on Saturday. Offensive coordinator Todd Fitch will take over as the interim head coach Saturday against Georgia and until a full-time successor is found.

