AP College Football Poll 2020: Week 14 Top 25 Rankings Announced

Ken Ruinard/Associated Press

There was little movement in the latest Associated Press poll after several strong performances from the top teams in college football.

Three different battles between ranked opponents highlighted the weekend's action, but favorites Alabama, Notre Dame and Iowa State each survived tough tests. On the other hand, Northwestern and Oregon suffered their first losses of the season to likely ruin their title hopes going forward.

It leaves even fewer elite teams at the top of the rankings as voters tried to determine the best in the sport ahead of Week 14.

AP Poll

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

Video Play Button Videos you might like

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami (Florida)

10. Indiana

11. Georgia

12. Iowa State

13. Oklahoma

14. Coastal Carolina

15. Marshall

16. Northwestern

17. USC

18. Wisconsin

19. Oklahoma State

20. UL Lafayette

21. Oregon

22. Tulsa

23. Washington

24. Iowa

25. Liberty

The biggest news out of the Big Ten was the cancellation of Saturday's scheduled game between Ohio State and Illinois. If another Buckeyes game is canceled, they will be ineligible to participate in the Big Ten title game.

Another significant update in the conference came when Northwestern was upset by Michigan State. The Wildcats were undefeated entering Saturday but struggled offensively with 1.7 yards per rush and 5.0 yards per pass. It led to a 29-20 loss that dropped the team from No. 11 to No. 16 in the latest poll.

Oregon was involved in the other big upset of the week, as Oregon State handed its rival a 41-38 loss.

Jermar Jefferson was the star in this one, rushing for 226 yards and two touchdowns, including an 82-yard score.

It was enough to drop Oregon to No. 21 in the rankings and likely end any hope of reaching the playoff.

Other top teams lived up to expectations, including No. 1 Alabama in its 42-13 win over Auburn. Mac Jones had 302 passing yards and five more touchdowns to continue his Heisman Trophy campaign.

Trevor Lawrence was back on the field for Clemson for the first time in over a month but didn't lose a step in the 52-17 dismantling of Pittsburgh.

The Tigers led 31-0 in the first quarter before coasting to an easy win.

Notre Dame also remained at No. 2 in the polls thanks to a 31-17 win over North Carolina. The game was tied 17-17 at halftime, but the Fighting Irish defense was dominant after intermission, while Ian Book did enough to lead his team to victory.

SEC schools Texas A&M, Florida and Georgia all continued to roll as well and will hope to finish the year strong.