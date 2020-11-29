NBA Free Agency 2020: Analyzing Most Underrated Contracts This Offseason

1 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Contract: 3 years, $41 million (Houston Rockets)

It's been a week, and I'm still going to need someone to explain the Detroit Pistons' offseason to me like I'm 5. The Pistons, a team with no discernible hopes of making the playoffs next season, decided to tie up their cap space on the Nuggets' backup frontcourt (Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee) and the Mavericks' backup point guard (Delon Wright).

Meanwhile, they allowed their best incumbent free agent (Wood) to walk on perhaps the offseason's best value contract. Wood is a 25-year-old athletic big man coming off a breakout season that saw him average 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds while flashing an improved jumper (38.6% from three). In 13 games after the Pistons traded Andre Drummond to Cleveland, Wood averaged 22.8 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 40% from three on 4.0 attempts per game.

That level of production may not be sustainable, but it's certainly a preferable long-term bet to Plumlee, whose rim-running and athleticism seems certain to wane at age 30. Wood is the type of player a team like the Pistons should have been investing their resources in developing.

Instead, he's a shrewd signing for Rockets general manager Rafael Stone—regardless of whether James Harden and Russell Westbrook are around for the long term. Wood is a seamless fit for the as-currently-constituted Rockets on both ends of the floor. He's a decent enough shooter to provide spacing and rim-running skills, while allowing PJ Tucker to take less impact at age 35.

If the Rockets ultimately do rebuild, Wood has a below-market contract that could easily be moved for a first-round pick and a young player to a team looking for versatility in the middle. There is some inherent risk with Wood having only one year of plus NBA production, but this looks like a home run.