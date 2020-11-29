    Amway College Football Poll 2020: Week 14 Top 25 Rankings Announced

    Notre Dame's George Takacs (85) gets past North Carolina's Tyrone Hopper (42) picking up 13 yards on a pass completion from quarterback Ian Book (12) and dive toward the goal line, but is stopped short during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)
    The top of the college football landscape looks increasingly stable after another week of strong performances by the nation's best teams. 

    Alabama remains the nation's top-ranked team after a blowout win over rival Auburn, with No. 2 Notre Dame also picking up an impressive win at North Carolina. Clemson, Ohio State and Florida round out the Top Five.

    Here is a look at how the remainder of the Amway Coaches Poll played out.

    1. Alabama

    2. Notre Dame

    3. Clemson

    4. Ohio State

    5. Florida

    6. Texas A&M

    7. Cincinnati

    8. BYU

    9. Miami

    10. Georgia

    11. Indiana

    12. Iowa State

    13. Oklahoma

    14. Coastal Carolina

    15. Marshall

    16. USC

    17. Northwestern

    18. Oklahoma State

    19. Wisconsin

    20. Oregon

    21. UL Lafayette

    22. Tulsa

    23. Washington

    24. Iowa

    25. Liberty

    The most notable results included the Pac-12 and Big Ten all but certainly losing their playoff spoiler chances. The Pac-12, already fighting an uphill battle because of its shortened schedule, lost its only legitimate playoff contender in Oregon. The Ducks allowed 532 total yards and 22 fourth-quarter points in a 41-38 loss to rival Oregon State.

    Beavers running back Jermar Jefferson rushed for 226 yards and two scores to lead Oregon State, which entered the weekend 1-2 and as heavy underdogs.

    "We got to finish the game. We didn't finish it. We always tell our players, we take all these things together, the losses. We got to coach it better, we got to play it better, together. Had a chance to close out, a couple of chances to close out and we didn't. Credit to them as well. They deserve it," Oregon coach Marc Cristobal told reporters.

    The Big Ten's playoff chances will come down to Ohio State finishing its regular season undefeated after Northwestern's 29-20 loss to Michigan State. The Wildcats entered this week ranked eighth in the initial CFP rankings, their best mark in school history. Unfortunately, they came out flat, allowing Michigan State to score the game's first 17 points and turning the ball over four times.

    Ohio State was idle this weekend after the Buckeyes' game against Illinois was canceled because of COVID-19. The Buckeyes have already canceled two of their scheduled eight games, which could put them at some level of jeopardy of missing the playoffs—even if they finish undefeated. 

    Under Big Ten rules, a team must play six regular-season games to qualify for the conference championship game. There are some unlikely scenarios that would allow the Buckeyes to sneak in with five games played, but those would require mass cancellations over the final two weeks of the regular season.

