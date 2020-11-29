Bowl Predictions 2020: Projections for College Football Playoff Teams

2 of 3

Ken Ruinard/Associated Press

As of right now, a potential semifinal rematch between Clemson and Ohio State would pit two conference champions against each other.

Clemson emerged from a three-week absence Saturday and looked like a title-winning side, putting up 31 points on the Pittsburgh Panthers in the first quarter.

Trevor Lawrence threw for 403 yards in his first start in more than a month, and Travis Etienne ran through the Pitt defense for a pair of touchdowns. Most importantly, the Clemson defense looked like its regular self, holding Pitt to 17 points and forcing three first-quarter turnovers.

If the Clemson defense continues to improve with James Skalski and Tyler Davis healthy, it could put more pressure on Ian Book in the ACC Championship Game and come away with a win that solidifies its spot in the playoff.

The Buckeyes are still in position to qualify for the Big Ten Championship Game. They have two games remaining against the Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines. But if one of those gets postponed, Ohio State would be short of meeting the threshold to qualify for the December 19 contest. They have had two of their six games cancelled because of COVID-19-related issues.

According to Big Ten Network's Dave Revsine, 12 of the 14 games left on the Big Ten regular-season schedule would have to be cancelled for the conference's minimum requirement of six games played to reach the title game to be lowered.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said the program is "day-to-day" when it comes to its football activities and is "hoping to play" Michigan State next Saturday, per Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde.

If the Buckeyes do not play one of those two games and then win a crossover game December 19, they would be sitting at 6-0 without a conference championship. In that situation, the committee would have to weigh how much it values Ohio State's wins and its lack of a conference title.

Until one of the next two games is officially cancelled, the only thing we can do is speculate on how the situation may play out, but it is worth considering with Ohio State on the brink of missing out on a conference title game.