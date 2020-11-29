3 Takeaways from Florida's Week 13 Win

0 of 3

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Florida Gators could have entered halftime on upset alert because of their low offensive production against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Before the Gators went into the locker room, though, a pair of special teams plays provided the spark to secure a lead after 30 minutes and cruise through the second half to a 34-10 win, their seventh victory of the 2020 campaign.

Jacob Finn's coffin-corner punt that pinned Kentucky deep in its own territory turned into a drive that concluded with Kadarius Toney's punt-return touchdown.

Once Dan Mullen's squad took the four-point advantage, it piled on points behind the Kyle Trask-Kyle Pitts combination to move one step closer to the SEC Championship Game and a potential College Football Playoff berth.