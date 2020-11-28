Report: Ravens to Place at Least 2 More Starters on COVID-19 List for Week 12

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens are expected to place two more starters on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports on Saturday.

Players can land on the list for either testing positive for COVID-19 or coming in close contact with someone who has, but Glazer noted that at least one of the two players has tested positive.

The two players are in addition to the 20 others who were already on the list as of Saturday afternoon. ESPN's Jamison Hensley provided those names:

The Ravens are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday evening. That game was originally scheduled for Thursday and then rescheduled for Sunday before being moved to Tuesday because of the team's ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that the Ravens had an additional positive PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test Saturday. The NFL defined what that is exactly in a memo released to the public.

"To quickly identify active infections in the team environment and help limit the spread of COVID-19, these mandatory tests were used for Intake Testing and are being used for daily Monitoring Testing.

"These tests have a 24-hour turnaround time for results."

The additional positive tests cap a trying week for the NFL in its efforts to ward off the COVID-19 pandemic.

All four of the Denver Broncos quarterbacks will be ineligible for their game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday: Backup Jeff Driskel was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, and the rest of the position group was "deemed high-risk, close contacts," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

The San Francisco 49ers will need to find a new home temporarily after Santa Clara County officials outlined new restrictions.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner, a cancer survivor, landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

That's just a snapshot of some of the COVID-19 news this week in the NFL, which has six more regular-season weeks remaining before the playoffs. Week 12 games will continue Sunday.