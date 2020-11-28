Video: Vandy's Sarah Fuller Becomes 1st Woman to Play in Power 5 Football Game

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power Five conference game Saturday against Missouri.

After being added to Vanderbilt's roster Friday, Fuller's first appearance came when she made the second-half kickoff for the Commodores:

Head coach Derek Mason told reporters this week that Fuller was working with the team during practice because of COVID-19 concerns with his roster.

"Any week in college football, you are sort of subject to testing. And then based on testing, you've got to figure out options where you go," Mason said, via Adam Sparks of the Nashville Tennessean. "For us, talking to Sarah, she's a champ, and no pun intended. (She's) just coming off an SEC championship in soccer."

Fuller tweeted a picture of herself in a Vanderbilt football uniform after she was named the team's kicker Friday:

Now in her senior year, Fuller has played four seasons on the Vanderbilt women's soccer team. She started nine of the team's 12 games during the 2020 fall season, posting a 7-2 record in those games and starting all four of Vandy's games on its way to the SEC title.