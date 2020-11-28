Heisman Watch 2020: Ranking Top Favorites in the Race Entering Week 13

0 of 3

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

The past four Heisman Trophy winners have all been quarterbacks—Louisville's Lamar Jackson (2016), Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield (2017), Oklahoma's Kyler Murray (2018) and LSU's Joe Burrow (2019). The last non-quarterback to win the award was Alabama running back Derrick Henry in 2015.

However, it's likely that a quarterback will be winning the Heisman again this year. And not only that, but it could be a quarterback from the SEC for the second straight year. Alabama's Mac Jones and Florida's Kyle Trask are both among the top contenders, while several other quarterbacks could compete for the award, including Ohio State's Justin Fields, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and BYU's Zach Wilson.

There isn't much time for these players to strengthen their Heisman cases. Each of these teams are nearing the end of their regular season, and the Heisman voters turn in their ballots before bowl season begins.

Here's a look at the current top three contenders to win the Heisman in 2020.