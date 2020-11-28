Heisman Watch 2020: Ranking Top Favorites in the Race Entering Week 13November 28, 2020
Heisman Watch 2020: Ranking Top Favorites in the Race Entering Week 13
The past four Heisman Trophy winners have all been quarterbacks—Louisville's Lamar Jackson (2016), Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield (2017), Oklahoma's Kyler Murray (2018) and LSU's Joe Burrow (2019). The last non-quarterback to win the award was Alabama running back Derrick Henry in 2015.
However, it's likely that a quarterback will be winning the Heisman again this year. And not only that, but it could be a quarterback from the SEC for the second straight year. Alabama's Mac Jones and Florida's Kyle Trask are both among the top contenders, while several other quarterbacks could compete for the award, including Ohio State's Justin Fields, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and BYU's Zach Wilson.
There isn't much time for these players to strengthen their Heisman cases. Each of these teams are nearing the end of their regular season, and the Heisman voters turn in their ballots before bowl season begins.
Here's a look at the current top three contenders to win the Heisman in 2020.
1. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
Last year, Jones got a taste of what it was like to be Alabama's starting quarterback. He started four games, finishing the season in the role after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a season-ending hip injury. That experience seems to have benefited Jones, who has emerged as a top Heisman contender in 2020.
Jones has passed for 2,426 yards (which ranks sixth in the country), 18 touchdowns and three interceptions, and his 205.1 passer rating ranks second in the nation. He's also led the No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide to a 7-0 start, during which they have yet to win a game by fewer than 17 points.
Not only has Jones played well, but several of his best performances came in Alabama's toughest matchups. He passed for a season-high 435 yards and four touchdowns against Texas A&M on Oct. 3, and he threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns against Georgia on Oct. 17. If he continues to play his best on the biggest stages, he could have a huge showing in the Tide's likely SEC Championship Game appearance.
Alabama has two regular-season matchups remaining against No. 22 Auburn and LSU. It's likely Jones will put up more big numbers in those games, finishing the year with the push he needs to wrap up his Heisman campaign. And if he does, he'd be the first quarterback in Crimson Tide history to win the award.
2. Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
Trask became Florida's starting quarterback early in the 2019 season. But as a redshirt senior in 2020, he's taken his game to another level. And that has him as one of the front-runners in the Heisman Trophy race.
During the Gators' 6-1 start, Trask has passed for 2,554 yards (which ranks fifth in the country), 31 touchdowns (most in the nation) and three interceptions. He threw at least four touchdowns in each of Florida's first six games, including against Texas A&M and Georgia. Trask threw six touchdowns in the Gators' wins over Ole Miss and Arkansas.
It's been an impressive season for Trask, and he's likely to keep that going in Florida's next three games against Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU. But his most crucial contest could be a probable matchup against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.
If Jones and Trask go head-to-head, it could have a big impact on who ends up winning the Heisman. Trask could prove he's the more deserving candidate by leading the Gators to the SEC title and a win over the No. 1 team in the country. And while Jones may be ranked as the top choice now, it's a close race that could quickly sway in Trask's favor.
3. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
While either Jones or Trask are likely to win the Heisman, Wilson deserves to be recognized for his impressive 2020 season. And it's quite possible that he'll finish third in the race, ahead of other strong quarterbacks such as Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields.
Wilson's 205.3 passer rating is the best in the nation, and he's thrown for 2,724 yards (third in the country), 26 touchdowns (tied for second) and two interceptions while leading the Cougars to a 9-0 start. The junior has gotten better as the season has gone on, passing for four touchdowns in three of the past five games. He also has eight rushing scores this year.
There's not much time for Wilson to strengthen his Heisman case, though, as BYU only has one regular-season game remaining (vs. San Diego State on Dec. 12). And the Cougars are an independent program, so they won't be playing in a conference championship game.
Regardless, it's been a great year for Wilson that not only has him among the top Heisman contenders but also improved his stock for the 2021 NFL draft (assuming he declares after this season).