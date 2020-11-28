Bowl Projections 2020: CFP Predictions Ahead of Saturday's Key Games

0 of 4

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Notre Dame showed why it's a top College Football Playoff contender Friday at North Carolina. The No. 2 Fighting Irish improved to 9-0 with a 31-17 win over the No. 19 Tar Heels, moving another step closer to the ACC Championship Game.

It's possible that Notre Dame won't even need to win the ACC title to reach the playoff. If it is victorious in its next two games against Syracuse and Wake Forest and then loses to Clemson in the ACC Championship Game, the Fighting Irish and Tigers could both make the CFP. Notre Dame beat Clemson 47-40 on Nov. 7.

However, it's possible that Clemson will need to win out and avenge its loss to Notre Dame to extend its College Football Playoff streak to six straight seasons. That may also depend on how the other top CFP contenders (most notably Alabama, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Florida) fare down the stretch.

While Notre Dame played Friday, many of the top CFP contenders will be in action Saturday. Here are the latest projections for the New Year's Six matchups.