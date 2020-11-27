Nets' Kevin Durant Says Michael Jordan Is 'God Level,' Best NBA Scorer Ever

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Former NBA center and current ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins called his ex-Oklahoma City Thunder teammate (and current Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant) the greatest NBA scorer of all time during a debate on First Take on Wednesday with show co-host Max Kellerman, who was touting legend Michael Jordan.

In response to a Twitter user's comment backing KD in the argument, Durant himself chimed in Thursday and heaped much praise on Jordan's abilities.

No NBA player scored more points per game than Jordan, who averaged 30.12 a night during his career and barely edged out center Wilt Chamberlain (30.07) to earn that mark. MJ made 49.7 percent of his field goals.

Durant is a fantastic scorer in his own right, averaging 27.02 for his career, good enough for sixth all time. He led the NBA in scoring four times in five years between 2009-10 and 2013-14 and shot 50 percent or better from the field each season from 2012-2013 through 2018-19.

We'll see what KD does for his third NBA act with the Nets, who will welcome the 10-time All-Star into the mix after he sat out the 2019-20 season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon. The NBA season is scheduled to begin on Dec. 22.