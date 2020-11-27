WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 27

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Survivor Series was a night of failure for Friday Night SmackDown, though it was a close fight. The blue brand's champions mostly reigned supreme, but the traditional elimination tag team matches went to Monday Night Raw.

Roman Reigns emerged victorious thanks to the support of Jey Uso. He helped take down Drew McIntyre when the referee was injured. However, Uso also fell short as team captain of the men's SmackDown team. He needed to prove his worth to The Tribal Chief.

Sasha Banks defeated Asuka in one of the biggest confidence boosting moments of her career. Carmella though waits in the wings, looking to knock her off her pedestal. The rest of the SmackDown women's division fell short, losing just barely down the stretch despite Bianca Belair's best efforts.

The Street Profits had much to prove, stepping into the ring with New Day. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins proved it all with an emphatic show-stealing performance that should have put the blue brand tag teams on notice.

Sami Zayn may have given any future challenger the green light to go after him, following an embarrassing defeat against Bobby Lashley. However, he maintains the narrative that he was cheated and will continue to refuse to accept "faulty" results.

This November 27 edition of SmackDown has to rebuild the pieces on a brand that prided itself on being the best. Only the truly great performers could rise to the occasion.