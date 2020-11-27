WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 27

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 27November 28, 2020
WWE Survivor Series was a night of failure for Friday Night SmackDown, though it was a close fight. The blue brand's champions mostly reigned supreme, but the traditional elimination tag team matches went to Monday Night Raw.
Roman Reigns emerged victorious thanks to the support of Jey Uso. He helped take down Drew McIntyre when the referee was injured. However, Uso also fell short as team captain of the men's SmackDown team. He needed to prove his worth to The Tribal Chief.
Sasha Banks defeated Asuka in one of the biggest confidence boosting moments of her career. Carmella though waits in the wings, looking to knock her off her pedestal. The rest of the SmackDown women's division fell short, losing just barely down the stretch despite Bianca Belair's best efforts.
The Street Profits had much to prove, stepping into the ring with New Day. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins proved it all with an emphatic show-stealing performance that should have put the blue brand tag teams on notice.
Sami Zayn may have given any future challenger the green light to go after him, following an embarrassing defeat against Bobby Lashley. However, he maintains the narrative that he was cheated and will continue to refuse to accept "faulty" results.
This November 27 edition of SmackDown has to rebuild the pieces on a brand that prided itself on being the best. Only the truly great performers could rise to the occasion.
Roman Reigns Calls Out Jey Uso for Failing the Family
Jey Uso hyped up the victory of Roman Reigns over Drew McIntyre. The Tribal Chief interrupted the hype promo, heading to the ring on his own time. A video package was shown, highlighting Uso's failure as team captain for the men's SmackDown team followed by his help in defeating The Scottish Psychopath.
Reigns questioned why Uso got involved in the main event before quickly saying that his cousin had embarrassed the family by not garnering the respect of his team. Uso was left unable to speak. As Otis walked out for his match with King Corbin, Jey made his mark with a vicious steel chair attack.
Grade
A-
Analysis
As always, The Tribal Chief is carrying SmackDown forward with character moments every week. He cut a fantastic and focused promo. Uso sold just how much every word cut deep.
This was a strong segment, even if it repeated points from Survivor Series. Reigns made clear that SmackDown's failure mattered, and it lit a fire under Uso. Jey's attack on Otis was needed to continue building him as a top heel.
The Street Profits vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler refused to give anyone credit except themselves, certain they deserved the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. The Street Profits felt Roode and Ziggler were making fun of them, mocking the duo for their fashion choices.
The Showoff dodged an early attempt at a frog splash to help the heels take over the pace of the clash. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford fought back and hit a spinebuster into a frog splash for a nearfall that Ziggler broke up. In the ensuing chaos, The Glorious One rolled up Ford with a handful of tights for three.
Result
Roode and Ziggler def. Street Profits by pinfall.
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a fun tag team match, even when the pace rushed. These teams are too talented with too much chemistry not to work well together. It was an entertaining clash of styles where The Glorious One and The Showoff have a more grounded focus than the SmackDown tag team champions.
This victory by the heels sets up an interesting match for WWE TLC. Hopefully, the SmackDown tag team division gets a decent spotlight. The Street Profits should be highlighted as champions every major show, but the tag team division has been ignored repeatedly.
Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan
A recap was shown for The Final Farewell to The Undertaker. In a backstage interview, Daniel Bryan explained that he was calm and focused in his pursuit of the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
Sami Zayn complained that The Planet's Champion did not deserve another shot after losing at WrestleMania 36. Bryan interrupted the rant and went after The Critic of the Critics. Stomps and a dropkick grounded Zayn until he threw his challenger outside.
Bryan fought back quickly and forced Zayn to the top rope to set up a Frankensteiner for a two count. The WWE intercontinental champion connected on a brainbuster on the apron that nearly got a count out victory followed by a nearfall on the Blue Thunder Bomb.
The Planet's Champion rolled the champion into the Yes Lock, and The Critic of the Critics tried to run. Bryan followed, and Zayn ran him around and got back to the ring for count out win.
Result
Zayn def. Bryan by count out.
Grade
A
Analysis
Going into the night, Bryan vs. Zayn sounded like the main event, and the two worked it like a main event. This was intense throughout, and the two men had their best clash together to date. It was a showcase of the immense talent of the top stars.
This was one of the best matches on SmackDown in months. Zayn continues to thrive as an opportunist. Even if he deserves to look more dominant, he has had great matches and made every finish memorable.
Bianca Belair vs. Natalya
Bayley watched this match with avid interest on commentary. Bianca Belair found herself struggling early with the technical prowess of Natalya. Finally, The EST's power allowed her dump The Queen of Harts outside.
The Role Model took a punch from Belair followed by Belair throwing Natalya into Bayley. The impact with the former SmackDown women's champion dazed The Queen of Harts, who got rolled up for three by The EST.
Result
Belair def. Natalya by pinfall.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This started out strong, but the messy inclusion of Bayley rushed the contest to a finish. Natalya and Belair have chemistry and a much better match in them. For the moment, this was a fascinating tease for the future.
In an immediate sense, it is a smart decision to pair The Role Model and The EST. Bayley has been made as one of the absolute best. She can help building Belair to title contention.
King Corbin vs. Murphy (w/ the Mysterio Family)
King Corbin made fun of the Mysterio family backstage for believing in Murphy while also mocking Dominik Mysterio's ability in the ring.
With Otis taken out early in the night, Murphy took the big man's place, hoping to shut up The King. Everyone in the Mysterio family helped protect Aalyah's boyfriend, stopping Corbin from doing anything untoward.
After Corbin planted Murphy with the Deep Six, Rey Mysterio distracted the referee. This aggravated The King as he beat down Murphy into the mat. However, a final distraction from Dominik allowed Murphy to land a bicycle knee for the three count with the help of Dominik again knocking Corbin's leg off the rope.
An angry Corbin demanded a rematch next week, promising he would back up.
Result
Murphy def. Corbin by pinfall.
Grade
D
Analysis
This match made no sense. Corbin did nothing wrong, yet the Mysterios screwed him at every turn. Even if The King insulted the family, it was still not remotely a face move for the Mysterios to constantly block all of Corbin's offense.
Murphy and Corbin showed vague chemistry in moments that could work better with no one involved. Hopefully, the two get a better chance next week, though it is more likely the extra bodies will make the contest even more chaotic.
Jey Uso vs. Kevin Owens
Sami Zayn made fun of Apollo Crews until Big E stepped in. He made clear that The Critic of the Critics was just one misstep away from losing his title. Sasha Banks attacked Carmella as she taunted The Legit Boss. Billie Kay tried to talk her way into a commentary job but was escorted away.
In the gorilla position, after Daniel Bryan's match with Zayn, Jey Uso beat down Bryan until Kevin Owens pulled him off. KO stood up to Roman Reigns and Uso, telling The Tribal Chief that he was messing with his family's mind.
Uso went after the left arm of Owens, trapping him in the ropes until KO raked the eyes to escape. Owens finally took back control thanks to a catapult into the steel post followed by a series of superkicks. Owens showed no fear as he smashed Jey with a senton bomb off the apron to the floor.
The damage to KO's left arm was too much over time as he began to find himself missing the pop-up powerbomb. Owens got his knees up on an Uso splash, but he couldn't put this away. Jey grabbed a steel chair, causing a disqualification.
Owens fought off Uso with a stunner then threw Jey over the announce table before grabbing a steel chair of his own. He called out Reigns as he smacked down Uso. He demanded The Tribal Chief face him, but Reigns and Paul Heyman only watched from backstage.
Result
KO def. Uso by disqualification.
Grade
A-
Analysis
We have gotten to the point where Jey can main event SmackDown most weeks, and it never feels wrong. While this was nowhere near the work of Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan, the two had a serious story to tell. Uso went all out, selling his growing aggression.
The way Owens took over the action at times showed how uncomfortable Jey was with that role, but Uso ultimately took back control at every turn, hearing Reigns' voice in his head. When Uso lost it, it was because that voice grew too loud, and he did not care about winning anymore.
It is unclear who will challenge Reigns next. Both Bryan and KO have fallen to Uso, but they have also won, standing up to The Tribal Chief along the way. The talent of both men is obvious, and they deserve a main event title shot sooner rather than later.