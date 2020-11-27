NBA Rumors: Top Trade Buzz on John Wall, Russell Westbrook, Lou Williams, More

1 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Two of the NBA's best point guards of the past decade reportedly could be the centerpiece of a trade between the Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Wizards and Rockets have discussed a potential swap of John Wall for Russell Westbrook, and Wall has "made it clear" he wants out of Washington.

Bill Simmons of The Ringer (h/t Jeremy Chua of Clutch Points) followed that up by reporting that he heard Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal has been "driving" for the trade to be made.

Wall has been the face of the franchise in Washington ever since the Wizards took him No. 1 overall in the 2010 NBA draft. Washington took Beal third overall two years later, but he was always in Wall's shadow until recently.

With Wall being named an All-Star in five straight seasons from 2013-14 through 2017-18, Beal struggled to emerge as a star in his own right.

That changed when Beal was named an All-Star for the first time in 2017-18 during a season in which Wall was limited to 41 games due to injury.

Wall then missed all but 32 games in 2018-19 and missed the entire 2019-20 campaign. With Wall out for the entirety of last season with a torn Achilles, Beal averaged a career-high 30.5 points per game to go along with 6.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

While the 30-year-old Wall is a bit younger than the 32-year-old Westbrook, there are major question marks regarding whether Wall will be the same player he was prior to the injury.

Meanwhile, Westbrook is a one-time NBA MVP coming off a season in which he averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game as James Harden's running mate in Houston.

With Harden pushing for a trade to the Brooklyn Nets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Westbrook's name has come up often in trade rumors.

Acquiring Westbrook would require a substantial financial commitment from Washington in the form of three years and more than $130 million, but a Beal-Westbrook duo could be enough to push the Wizards into the playoffs in Washington.

Meanwhile, Wall arguably complements Harden's skills better than Westbrook since he is primarily a playmaker, so perhaps the Rockets could convince Harden to sign on long-term if they land Wall.