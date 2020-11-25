Report: Warriors Granted Disabled Player Exception for Klay Thompson Injury

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors have been granted a disabled player exception worth $9.3 million for shooting guard Klay Thompson, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Thompson tore his Achilles while working out in Southern California in mid-November. He is expected to miss his second straight full season because of injury.

According to Larry Coon's CBA FAQ, the exception gives a team multiple options in the event a player is lost for the season:

"The team may sign a free agent for one season only, for 50% of the disabled player's salary or the amount of the Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level exception, whichever is less.



"The team may trade for a player in the last season of his contract only (including any option years), who is making no more than 50% plus $100,000 of the disabled player's salary, or the amount of the Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level exception plus $100,000, whichever is less.



"The team may claim a player on waivers who is in the last season of his contract only (including any option years), who is making no more than 50% of the disabled player's salary, or the amount of the Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level exception, whichever is less."

Golden State traded for Kelly Oubre Jr. shortly after Thompson's injury. The Kansas product is in the final year of his contract and set to earn $14.3 million. Thompson's cap hit would've been a full $35.36 million owed this year had he remained healthy.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Warriors still have the highest active cap in the league at $164.9 million, per Spotrac.

Thompson underwent surgery Wednesday and is expected to make a full recovery.