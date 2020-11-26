College Football Odds Week 13: Over-Under, Picks Against the Spread for Top 25

0 of 4

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season were released on Tuesday night, but there were no surprises at the top. If the campaign ended today, the four teams with a chance to play for the national championship would be Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State.

Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State have yet to lose a game this season, while Clemson's only defeat was a 47-40 loss to the Fighting Irish in double overtime on Nov. 7. It's possible they will meet again in the ACC Championship Game, which could have a large impact on the CFP rankings down the line.

All four teams are in action this week, with Alabama and Notre Dame taking on ranked opponents. The No. 1 Crimson Tide host No. 22 Auburn in the Iron Bowl, while the No. 2 Fighting Irish travel to No. 19 North Carolina.

Here's a look at the full Top 25 schedule for this week, along with odds and predictions for each.