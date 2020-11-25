Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Postponed After Sooners' Positive COVID-19 Tests

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Big 12 announced Saturday's game between Oklahoma and West Virginia has been postponed until Dec. 12.

The Sooners said Wednesday they have temporarily paused team activities "due to recent positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing."

West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons commented on the situation.

"I am disappointed for both teams, who have worked extremely hard in their preparation for this weekend's game," he said. "We will now look forward to honoring our seniors and hosting the Sooners on Dec. 12."

This is the seventh game in Week 13 that has been either postponed or canceled altogether.

Due to how wide open the Big 12 is, rescheduling the encounter rather than scrapping it was important toward determining a conference champion. Iowa State is in first place at 6-1, with Oklahoma in second at 5-2. Texas and Oklahoma State are tied for third at 4-2, while West Virginia and Kansas State (4-3) follow right behind.

The Sooners made a big statement in their last game, rolling over then-No. 14 Oklahoma State 41-13. According to Stadium's Brett McMurphy, Oklahoma reached out to Big 12 officials about possibly rescheduling that game before ultimately going ahead.

Lee Benson of News 9 in Oklahoma City reported the school was more recently made aware of "multiple positive tests including coaches and players," thus leaving no choice but to postpone Saturday's event.

Oklahoma's next game is now Dec. 5 at home to Baylor. West Virginia will face off with Iowa State before closing the regular season against the Sooners.