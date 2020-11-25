Hawks Would 'Love' to Sign John Collins to New Contract, Says GM Travis Schlenk

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is eligible for an extension this season, and team general manager Travis Schlenk "would love" to keep the former No. 19 pick around, according to Hawks writer Brad Rowland.

USA Today's Mark Medina added that talks are "still ongoing" regarding the terms of a possible extension for the 23-year-old, who had a career year in 2020. He averaged 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds on 58.3 percent shooting from the field and 40.1 percent from three—all career highs.

Collins, whose rookie deal will expire at the end of this season as he earns the remaining $4.1 million of his $11 million contract, has been vocal about what he's expecting out of an extension.

"When we're talking max numbers and money, I feel like I definitely [am in] the conversation to have earned that money with the Hawks specifically, but obviously I know there's business and we don't always get exactly what we want," Collins told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Sarah K. Spencer back in May.



While he acknowledged that he wants the most he can get out of Atlanta in a future deal, Collins also noted that he wants to remain with the team that drafted him out of Wake Forest in 2017.

"I feel like we've both invested ourselves in each other ... I feel like we both want to see our investments in each other pay off. In that sense, I just want to know where I am."

Since Collins spoke about his desire for a max contract—months after he returned to the court following a 25-game suspension after testing positive for a growth hormone—the Hawks have made some other changes to account for their 20-47 season.

Atlanta has boosted its forward core as of late by trading for Clint Capela in February, then drafting Onyeka Okongwu and signing Danilo Gallinari to a three-year deal. It remains to be seen how all of this will affect what value an extension holds for Collins, but at least it seems as though the Hawks plan to keep him around.