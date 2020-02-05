Report: Clint Capela Traded to Hawks in 4-Team Blockbuster

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets reached an agreement Tuesday to trade center Clint Capela to the Atlanta Hawks as part of a four-team deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

Houston is receiving Wolves forward Robert Covington in the deal. The Rockets are also trading center Nene Hilario to the Hawks, and Gerald Green and a future player to be named later to Denver.

Capela put together a strong 2018-19 season for the Rockets. He averaged a career-best 16.6 points, 12.7 rebounds—which ranked fifth in the NBA—and 1.5 blocks across 67 regular-season appearances.

The 25-year-old Switzerland native rated eighth among centers in player efficiency rating and 13th at the position in ESPN's real plus-minus.

He's averaged 13.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 39 games during the current campaign.

Capela's rise from little-used reserve into one of the league's top post players is made more impressive because of his difficult upbringing.

In March, he created the CC15 Foundation to benefit low-income, single-parent families and told Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle he never dreamed of playing in the NBA while growing up, including time spent in a foster home because his mom couldn't care for three kids and wanted him to get an education:

"My dream from six to 13 was just to go home with my mom like a regular kid. I remember, that was my wish. On my birthdays, they were telling us to make a wish. That was my wish, to just go home and live like a normal kid with my mom. To be here, no. No way.

"I wasn't thinking about basketball. If you told me this would happen, I would have been like, 'no way.' That wasn't in my thoughts. I was just thinking about being a normal kid, to go home after school, have a home, have time with my mom, just be a regular person. I was around a lot of bad influence. There were a lot of fights. I really had to battle. All those kids, my friends, were just thinking about being normal."

Now he's a double-double machine with 45 last season (67 percent of his games), which makes the Rockets' decision to trade him a surprise, especially with three years left on his contract.

Ultimately, the Rockets have found success in recent weeks by using extreme small-ball lineups, which likely played a role in the front office's decision to move its most talented post player.

Capela should slot in as the main frontcourt option in Atlanta as the front office continues to build the roster around star guard Trae Young.