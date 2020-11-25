    Vanderbilt Soccer Player Sarah Fuller Could Kick for Football Team vs. Missouri

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2020

    An SEC logo is painted on the wall inside Vanderbilt Stadium in the first half of an NCAA college football game between Vanderbilt and Kentucky Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    Vanderbilt women's soccer player Sarah Fuller is "an option" to serve as the football team's place-kicker, coach Derek Mason said Wednesday.

    "Right now, we're just looking at all options," Mason told Robby & Rexrode on 102.5 The Game. He added: "For us, talking to Sarah, she's a champ, and no pun intended—just coming off an SEC championship in soccer. … She's a complete competitor. She's an option for us. Right now, that's where we sit."

    Fuller practiced with the team Tuesday. Vanderbilt is currently without a place-kicker after several special teams players were placed into quarantine because of COVID-19 tests.

    It's believed Fuller would be the first woman to compete at a Power Five school.

    The senior served as the starting goalkeeper for the Commodores' women's soccer team, which won the 2020 SEC tournament Sunday.

    The University of New Mexico's Katie Hnida was the first woman to play in a Division I college football game in 2002. Since then, several women have played collegiately at the kicker position.

    The Commodores are scheduled to play Missouri on Saturday.

