3 Fixes the Cowboys Can Make to Still Win the NFC East

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL season hasn't been pretty for the Dallas Cowboys. It became apparent early on that this was a flawed team—especially on defense—and the Cowboys then lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott for the season to a broken ankle.

At just 3-7, Dallas would be out of the playoff mix in most seasons. However, the NFC East is the worst division in football, and the Cowboys still have a shot at claiming the division. In fact, they'll temporarily take over the division if they beat the Washington Football Team on Thanksgiving.

With just one team possessing a winning record left on the regular-season schedule, Dallas can make a run and finish the year by hosting a playoff game. This doesn't mean, though, that making a few adjustments wouldn't help Dallas' cause.

Here, we'll examine three changes the Cowboys could make to help improve their odds of finishing atop the NFC East.