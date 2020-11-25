    LaVar Ball: Michael Jordan Matchup 'Realistically' Won't Happen; 'We over 50'

    LaVar Ball watches the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 123-113. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Fans who have been hoping to see LaVar Ball and Michael Jordan play a game of one-on-one to once and for all determine who would win are sadly going to be disappointed. 

    Speaking to TMZ Sports (starts at 1:13 mark), Ball said the epic showdown "realistically" won't happen because the pair are "over 50!"

    Ball created a rivalry with Jordan in May 2017 when he offered this quote to Josh Peter of USA Today: "Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one. I would just back (Jordan) in and lift him off the ground and call a foul every time he fouls me when I do a jump hook to the right or the left. He cannot stop me one-on-one."

    Jordan didn't really give Ball the time of day, except when he was asked about it at a basketball camp in August 2017

    "You got to understand the source," the Chicago Bulls icon said. "I think he played college, maybe? He averaged 2.2 points a game. Really? It doesn't deserve a response, but I'ma give it to you because you asked the question. I don't think he could beat me if I was one-legged."

    Three years later, Ball and Jordan are united in their goals after the Charlotte Hornets selected LaMelo Ball with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA draft. 

    Even though the Ball-Jordan battle seems unlikely to happen, fans will always have the dream of wondering what might happen if arguably the greatest basketball in history squared off with the CEO of Big Baller Brand.   

