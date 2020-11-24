3 Takeaways from Rams' Week 11 Win

0 of 3

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams picked up their seventh win of the season on Monday night, outlasting Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The win was big for a couple of reasons: The Rams took over first place in the NFC West thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Seattle Seahawks, and they also earned a tiebreaker over the Buccaneers in the wild-card race.

Whether they win the division or not, the Rams are now in a good position to return to the postseason after missing out in 2019. Los Angeles also proved itself to be a legitimate contender in the NFC, as many folks believe Brady and the Bucs to be.

Here are three other takeaways from Los Angeles' win on Monday.