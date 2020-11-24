NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Victor Oladipo, Buddy Hield, More

0 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

It wasn't too long ago that Indiana Pacers combo guard Victor Oladipo was staking his claim as one of the best backcourt players in the NBA.

The No. 2 overall pick in 2013 had productive seasons early in his career with the Orlando Magic, but he has blossomed into a star with Indiana.

Oladipo made his first All-Star team during the 2017-18 season, averaging 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists while also shooting a career-high 37.1 percent from beyond the arc and leading the league with 2.4 steals per game.

Although his scoring efficiency dipped the following year, the 28-year-old averaged nearly a full assist better and became more of a total playmaker en route to his second straight All-Star appearance.

However, Oladipo never got to play in that second All-Star Game. He suffered a ruptured quad tendon in January 2019 and would miss almost a full calendar year. When he returned, he was not nearly as explosive or comfortable as he had been before the injuries.

Now, there are all sorts of questions regarding his future. The former University of Indiana star will be a free agent at the end of the year, and he has been enveloped by trade speculation.

One team with rumored interest, the New York Knicks, is reportedly split on exploring a trade for Oladipo.

Here are the latest rumors on the Knicks, as well as Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield and Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac.