Daryl Morey Says NFL Team Approached Him About GM Job Before He Joined 76ers

Pat Sullivan/Associated Press

Before he was named the president of the Philadelphia 76ers, former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey figured he would sit out for a year while he evaluated his next move. But that was before he received a call from Philadelphia—and an NFL team.

In an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Morey did not identify which NFL team reached out, but he said he was approached about a job as a GM in the league (at the 2:30 mark).



"I told them I probably don't know enough," Morey said. "... It would be very presumptive for me to think I could help an NFL team, but they did reach out."

The 2017-18 NBA Executive of the Year led the Rockets from 2007-08 through 2019-20 and never posted a losing record, with the Rockets putting together a 640-400 record through Morey's 13 seasons as general manager. His record is fifth-best in NBA history among executives with 1,000 or more games.

Morey helped bring a number of the game's biggest names to the Rockets—including James Harden, Dwight Howard, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook—and he has already done the same in Philadelphia. Howard, who will join the 76ers after signing a one-year deal worth $2.6 million this week, noted Morey encouraged him to join him in Philadelphia (h/t NBC Sports Philadelphia).

In Philadelphia, he will work with general manager Elton Brand, who signed a multiyear extension at the same time Morey's contract was announced.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Whether or not Morey would have had that power of persuasion in the NFL remains to be seen, but the 76ers will appreciate his decision to remain in the NBA.