    Arkansas vs. Missouri Postponed Following Razorbacks' Positive COVID-19 Tests

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IINovember 24, 2020
    SEC logo on a pylon during the Southeastern Conference Championship NCAA college football game against the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Atlanta. (Ric Tapia via AP)
    Ric Tapia/Associated Press

    Saturday's football game between Arkansas and Missouri has been postponed following positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing and quarantining among the Razorbacks, the SEC announced Monday.

    Missouri will now host Vanderbilt on Saturday, providing a rescheduled date for their Oct. 17 game that was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Vanderbilt program. The Commodores were originally scheduled to host Tennessee on Saturday. The SEC said it will look into rescheduling Arkansas vs. Missouri and Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt.

    The latter game is being postponed solely to accommodate the Commodores playing Mizzou instead.

    SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey acknowledged the impact of COVID-19 on the season thus far in a statement provided by the conference:

    "As we continue to adapt to the current realities, it important to remain flexible as we move forward in the final weeks of the season. Contact tracing continues to be the biggest contributing factor to game interruptions. We will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible."

    This is the third postponement for Missouri this season. In addition to October's game against Vanderbilt, which was the first SEC game to be pushed back, Mizzou had its own issues with the virus that resulted in the rescheduling of its Nov. 14 game against Georgia.

    There was an extra game week built into the season between the end of the regular-season slate and the conference championship on Dec. 19 that would serve as a date for postponed games, and teams may also make up games on the conference championship date.

