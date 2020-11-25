Ranking the Best Thanksgiving Week Games in CFB from the Last 10 Years

0 of 8

Dave Martin/Associated Press

Thanksgiving is going to have a decidedly different look this year, and that's as true in households as it is across the college football landscape.

A weekend generally reserved for some of the biggest rivalries in the sport will instead feature a watered-down schedule inevitably filled with postponements and devoid of notable nonconference clashes.

Seems like the perfect time to do some reminiscing.

We'll count down the seven best Thanksgiving week games of the last 10 years, with notable entries from the Iron Bowl, the Game, the Apple Cup and the Bedlam Series.

One important note before we get started: Each matchup was only allowed to appear in the actual rankings once. Otherwise, this would have essentially been a rundown of the best Iron Bowl games of the last 10 years with a few Ohio State vs. Michigan moments sprinkled in.

Don't worry, though—those secondary selections weren't ignored. They'll be featured among some honorable mentions, and that's where we'll start our walk back through the last decade of memorable football action.