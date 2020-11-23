Mets' Steve Cohen Trolls Jennifer Lopez on Twitter over Failed Ownership Bid

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Steve Cohen couldn't stop himself from having a victory lap at Jennifer Lopez's expense.

Cohen officially purchased the New York Mets for $2.4 billion on Nov. 6. On Monday, he poked some fun at Lopez after her joint bid along with Alex Rodriguez fell short:

The 64-year-old was generally praised for his introductory press conference, and some fans will probably enjoy seeing him gloat about owning the team.

Winning the public relations battle early on wasn't tough because New York's previous owners, the Wilpon family, set the bar so low for Cohen. If Adam Wainwright's curveball from Game 7 of the 2006 National League Championship Series came to life and lodged a bid, it probably would've been welcomed with open arms, too.

This offseason is a chance for Cohen to set the tone for his stewardship and make the necessary roster improvements to get the Mets back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016.