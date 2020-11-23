    Mets' Steve Cohen Trolls Jennifer Lopez on Twitter over Failed Ownership Bid

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2020

    FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2020, file photo, Citi Field is viewed at dusk before a baseball game between the New York Mets and the Baltimore Orioles in New York. Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has agreed to purchase the Mets from the Wilpon family. The team announced the agreement on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. The deal is subject to the approval of Major League Baseball owners. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    Steve Cohen couldn't stop himself from having a victory lap at Jennifer Lopez's expense.

    Cohen officially purchased the New York Mets for $2.4 billion on Nov. 6. On Monday, he poked some fun at Lopez after her joint bid along with Alex Rodriguez fell short:

    The 64-year-old was generally praised for his introductory press conference, and some fans will probably enjoy seeing him gloat about owning the team.

    Winning the public relations battle early on wasn't tough because New York's previous owners, the Wilpon family, set the bar so low for Cohen. If Adam Wainwright's curveball from Game 7 of the 2006 National League Championship Series came to life and lodged a bid, it probably would've been welcomed with open arms, too.

    This offseason is a chance for Cohen to set the tone for his stewardship and make the necessary roster improvements to get the Mets back in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. 

