    Warriors News: Kelly Oubre Jr. Talks GSW Trade, Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr, More

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2020

    Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (3) plays against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Phoenix. A person with knowledge of the situation says All-Star guard Chris Paul is being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Phoenix Suns, where he'll play alongside one of the league's most dynamic young scorers in fellow All-Star Devin Booker. The Thunder are acquiring Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre, Jalen Lecque, Ty Jerome and a first-round pick that will be conveyed sometime between 2022 and 2025, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized by the league.(AP Photo/Matt York)
    Matt York/Associated Press

    Kelly Oubre Jr. went from the Phoenix Suns to the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Golden State Warriors in the course of a week, but the forward has a chance to be an impact player with the Warriors in 2020-21. 

    The 24-year-old discussed his future role with his new team with David Aldridge of The Athletic, saying he is "excited to win."

    "I feel I can kind of bring that flux of just lucid, positionless basketball back to the organization," Oubre said. "I can guard one through five. I can play one, two, three, four, stretch four if I need to. I just want to fit in seamlessly and just be the best me I can be, and that's a two-way player."

    The help on both ends will be vital for Golden State without Klay Thompson, who will miss his second straight year after tearing his Achilles.

    Oubre hasn't spoken to Thompson but understands the challenges ahead.

    "I know he's going through it mentally, man," he said. "He's (dealing) with another injury off of another injury, and I know exactly how that feels."

    The Suns went 8-0 during the NBA restart last season but did so without Oubre, who was recovering from a knee injury. He said he "didn't feel comfortable" playing after his at-home rehab during the pandemic.

    He was still an impact player when on the court, setting career highs with 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

    Warriors coach Steve Kerr is aware of how Oubre can help his team get back into contention after a disappointing 2019-20 season.

    "He's excited," Oubre said of Kerr. "He's talked to a lot of coaches that I've played for and that coached under him. They kind of filled him in on how I was as a player, as a teammate. He was excited to just push me to be the best that I can be."

    Kerr's playing career alongside Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls also created a mutual excitement.

    "I adamantly told him that I can't wait, and I'm going to be asking a lot of questions. Because he's played with Mike, and I admired Mike and his winning mentality."

    Oubre was initially traded to the Thunder, but he likely knew he wasn't staying there long as he didn't hear from anyone in the organization for three days. General manager Sam Presti finally reached out on the day he was traded to Golden State.

    The fifth-year player now has a chance at a fresh start and will look to post big numbers before hitting free agency in 2021.

