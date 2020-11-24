Bowl Projections 2020: Predictions for Top Games to Watch 

0 of 3

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Alabama is cruising toward a return to the College Football Playoff.

After missing out last year, the Crimson Tide are undefeated and in control of their own destiny in the SEC. And they're getting closer to reaching the SEC Championship Game, where they're likely to take on Florida.

The same goes for Ohio State, which is also undefeated and can reach the Big Ten Championship Game by winning the rest of its regular-season games. The Buckeyes are on course to play Northwestern in the conference championship game, and they're likely to remain a contender for the national title.

Things in the ACC are a bit more complicated. Notre Dame is ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll and Clemson is ranked No. 4. The Fighting Irish already own a win over the Tigers (a 47-40 double-overtime victory on Nov. 7), and the teams are likely to meet again in the ACC Championship Game.

If Notre Dame beats Clemson again, the Fighting Irish would solidify their spot in the College Football Playoff, but it would put the Tigers even more on the bubble, perhaps causing them to miss out. If Clemson took down Notre Dame in the ACC title game, then perhaps both teams could end up in the playoff.

These four teams are the favorites to end up in the College Football Playoff as things stand, but there are others that could end up making it if any of these teams lose before the end of the regular season.

Here's a look at current bowl projections entering Week 13 of the college football season.