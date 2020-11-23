3 Takeaways from Florida's Week 12 Win

3 Takeaways from Florida's Week 12 WinNovember 23, 2020
The Florida Gators continued to roll through their opposition on the way to the SEC Championship Game.
Dan Mullen's side did not put up as many points as previous weeks, but it did not have to hit the 40-point mark to defeat the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.
Kyle Trask still threw for over 300 yards as he makes a push for the Heisman Trophy, which may be decided on December 19 against Mac Jones and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Florida has three games left in regular-season play to make improvements before it gets its shot at the Crimson Tide in Atlanta.
The Gators do not have many flaws, so the next few weeks could be focused on tightening up some skills to be sharp for the clash with the Tide.
Kyle Trask Continued to Make Strong Case to Win Heisman Trophy
Trask produced his seventh game with at least three passing touchdowns.
The Florida quarterback completed over 70 percent of his passes for the second straight week and turned in his sixth 300-yard outing.
Trask is now up to 2,554 passing yards, which is the fifth-best FBS total, and 31 passing touchdowns, which leads the nation.
All of the passing totals suggest Trask will be in the mix for the Heisman alongside Jones, Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence.
With that in mind, Trask needs to continue to put up high numbers against the Kentucky Wildcats, Tennessee Volunteers and LSU Tigers to create some separation between himself and the other candidates.
If 300-yard and three-touchdown performances continue to be the norm for Trask, he could garner a decent amount of first-place votes.
Passing Defense Needs to Be a Bit Sharper
We have reached the point of the season where we nitpick some of Florida's qualities.
Since they have been so dominant against weaker opponents, the smallest of the Gators' flaws can be picked apart.
On Saturday, the Gators allowed Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals to throw for 319 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Florida needs to cut down on its passing-yard concession in the coming weeks to be at its sharpest to deal with Alabama's passing attack.
The best games to work on that may be the clashes with Tennessee and LSU. Week 13's matchup with Kentucky will give the Gators a different type of test.
If they contain Terry Wilson's two-dimensional approach out of the pocket, the Gators could be better equipped for a potential College Football Playoff meeting with Justin Fields and the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Of course, Fields and the other quarterbacks that will participate in the playoff are at a different level than most of the signal-callers Florida has faced, but it could be valuable to get reps against that style of passer.
Against Tennessee and LSU, the secondary has two opportunities to shut down a pair of decent passing attacks in its final preparations for Alabama.
A reasonable concession target for the Florida defensive backs should be around 200 yards. If the Gators hold the Vols and Tigers to that total, they should be fine entering Atlanta.
Backup Tight Ends Continue to Step Up in Kyle Pitts' Absence
The Gators have dealt with Kyle Pitts' injury absence as well as they could.
Kemore Gamble stepped up against Vanderbilt with three receptions for 66 yards and a pair of touchdowns in place of one of the nation's top tight ends.
Gamble was responsible for two of three second-half touchdowns. He caught one scoring pass from Trask and the other from Emory Jones.
Gamble's performance occurred one week after Keon Zipperer stepped in with a pair of touchdown receptions in the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The experience gained by Gamble and Zipperer could be valuable for the stretch run if opposing defenses key in on Pitts when he returns.
In the coming weeks, Florida should try to get the backup tight ends involved more, even alongside Pitts, to give them more experience ahead of championship season.
If Pitts' production is limited in the SEC Championship Game, Trask needs one or two other options across the middle and the backup tight ends could step into that role.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.
Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.