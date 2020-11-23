3 Takeaways from Florida's Week 12 Win

0 of 3

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The Florida Gators continued to roll through their opposition on the way to the SEC Championship Game.

Dan Mullen's side did not put up as many points as previous weeks, but it did not have to hit the 40-point mark to defeat the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday.

Kyle Trask still threw for over 300 yards as he makes a push for the Heisman Trophy, which may be decided on December 19 against Mac Jones and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Florida has three games left in regular-season play to make improvements before it gets its shot at the Crimson Tide in Atlanta.

The Gators do not have many flaws, so the next few weeks could be focused on tightening up some skills to be sharp for the clash with the Tide.