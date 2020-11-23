3 Takeaways from Chiefs' Week 11 Win

0 of 3

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

While the Kansas City Chiefs might not have viewed their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders as a revenge game, it was a critical one in the AFC playoff race. The Raiders sat two games back in the AFC West but owned one head-to-head win already. A loss would have put a lot of pressure on Kansas City down the stretch.

Fortunately, the Chiefs pulled out a win thanks to some more late-game heroics from Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the offense. It took a touchdown drive with less than two minutes remaining, but the Chiefs did win and now hold a fairly commanding lead in the division.

The victory also gives Kansas city a shot at catching the 10-0 Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC's No. 1 seed. However, it wasn't the prettiest game the Chiefs have played this season, and it does raise some concerns.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from Kansas City's win on Sunday night.