3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 11 Loss

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The New England Patriots fell to 4-6 on Sunday, erasing any momentum they had gained from beating the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. They fell to a Houston Texans team that had only previously beaten the Jacksonville Jaguars (twice).

As quarterback Cam Newton's last comeback attempt fell short with an incomplete pass from the Texans' 24-yard line, it became clear that the Patriots just aren't playoff material in 2020.

New England isn't quite out of it, of course. However, in an AFC that features nine teams with six or more wins, even a wild-card spot will be difficult to obtain. After roughly 20 years of dominance, the Patriots are starting to learn what it feels like to be mediocre.

Here are three things we learned from Sunday's loss.