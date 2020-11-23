3 Takeaways from Alabama's Week 12 Win

0 of 3

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

The Alabama Crimson Tide did exactly what the No. 1 team in the country should do against an overmatched opponent on Saturday.

Nick Saban's program blew out the Kentucky Wildcats, 63-3, to move one step closer to the SEC Championship Game and a potential College Football Playoff berth.

Alabama scored at least two touchdowns in three of the four quarters and had De'Vonta Smith lead the offensive production once again.

The Crimson Tide defense was as dominant as the offense, as it did not allow the Wildcats to get much going on the ground and through the air inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Week 12's victory kept Alabama safely atop both polls, and it should reinforce its status as the top team in the first College Football Playoff rankings that come out on Tuesday.