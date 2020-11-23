3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 11 Win

0 of 3

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns continued their push toward the playoffs with another hard-fought win on Sunday.

Taking on the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles, the Browns pulled out a 22-17 win on a rainy day at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. After their Week 9 bye, the Browns have won back-to-back games over the Houston Texans and Eagles to improve to 7-3, exceeding their win total from a year ago (when they went 6-10).

Cleveland had only a two-point lead early in the fourth quarter before Kareem Hunt's 5-yard touchdown run with 9 minutes, 13 seconds remaining and Cody Parkey's 28-yard field goal with 3:49 to go sealed the victory. The Browns' defense allowed only 315 total yards, and the Eagles scored only 10 points in the first 59:30 of the game.

Cleveland now sits alone in second in the AFC North behind only the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0), and it remains in the thick of the AFC wild-card race.

Here are three takeaways from the Browns' win on Sunday.