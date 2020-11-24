College Football Playoff Projections: Week 13 Rankings and Bowl Forecast

0 of 7

At long last, the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2020 season have arrived.

And if you're a Group of Five or independent team, you're not too happy.

BYU, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Louisiana and Tulsa were all ranked worse by the selection committee than they were in the most recent Associated Press poll. And while Cincinnati at No. 7 is the highest ranked Group of Five team in CFP history, it's the same ranking the Bearcats have in the AP poll—and they're still two spots behind Texas A&M.

Why does that particular two-team comparison matter? Either No. 1 Alabama or No. 6 Florida is going to lose at least one more game, as they will meet in the SEC championship if they don't lose in the next three weeks. Same goes for No. 2 Notre Dame and No. 3 Clemson in the ACC. But Texas A&M is the wild card that—unless Alabama loses twice—would not play for the SEC championship. The one-loss Aggies are more or less in the exact same spot Alabama was three years ago when it got in as the No. 4 seed despite not winning its division.

At least it doesn't appear Cincinnati has to worry about BYU or Oregon at Nos. 14 and 15. Oregon could gain a significant amount of ground by winning out, though it would not face a ranked team until possibly drawing No. 18 USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game. That's probably not going to be enough to jump into the Top Five.

And with BYU, forget about the Playoff, are the Cougars even going to reach a New Year's Six Bowl at this point?

We're still projecting the Cougars to finish high enough to reach the Peach Bowl, but they're going to need some help in the form of a loss by No. 12 Indiana (which may well happen Dec. 5 at Wisconsin).

Aside from BYU's and Oregon's rankings, perhaps the biggest surprise was 6-2 North Carolina's checking in at No. 19. That makes Friday's home game against No. 2 Notre Dame even more interesting. Win that, and it might leap into New Year's Six range.

